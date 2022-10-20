HAMILTON — Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats did more than just exorcise a few demons with last week's road win in Calgary. They also reclaimed control of their playoff destiny.

Evans's seven-yard TD pass to Tim White with 22 seconds remaining rallied Hamilton to a 35-32 win over Calgary, its first at McMahon Stadium since '04. More importantly, it moved the Ticats (6-10) ahead of idle Saskatchewan (6-1) in the battle for the final East Division playoff spot.

Hamilton can cement a post-season berth with a home win over Ottawa (4-12) on Friday night and Calgary victory over Saskatchewan on Saturday night. Even if the Riders emerge victorious, the Ticats can punch their playoff ticket by sweeping the Redblacks in their home-and-home series regardless of what Saskatchewan does versus the Stamps.

"It's huge," Evans said following Thursday's walkthrough at Tim Hortons Field. "We really don't have to watch any other CFL games, we've just to take care of our business and just keep winning.

"Honestly, it's one of the best positions you can be in, especially as a competitor where nothing else this weekend matters. Whatever happens in the CFL just happens and it doesn't affect us as long as we win."

Ottawa remains in playoff contention. But it must sweep both games with Hamilton and have Calgary do the same versus Saskatchewan to qualify.

Wins by either Hamilton or Saskatchewan would eliminate Ottawa from playoff contention. The Redblacks were last in the postseason in 2018 when they lost 27-16 to Calgary in the Grey Cup game.

Last week's win in Calgary was Hamilton's first on the road this season. By comparison, the Ticats are 5-3 at Tim Hortons Field.

"This is our home playoff game," said Hamilton linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, whose career-best 101 tackles is second-most in the CFL. "That's how we look at it.

"So our fans, we want you to know this will be a playoff game for you guys. Come out, be loud as if it's a playoff atmosphere because we're playing as if it's playoff football."

Hamilton has won its last five games with Ottawa, including a 25-23 home decision in July, their first meeting this season. In that game, the Ticats had five turnovers but went ahead with 34 seconds remaining when Evans hit White on a three-yard TD strike.

Ottawa had a chance for the win but kicker Lewis Ward missed from 54 yards out at 14:41 of the fourth.

Santos-Knox is just three tackles behind Saskatchewan's Darnell Sankey, the CFL leader. Santos-Knox is also within striking distance of the Ticats' single-season record of 114, set in '07 by Zeke Moreno.

"That (club record) is news to me," Santos-Knox said. "Well, if we get into the playoffs . . . club record or not, that's the most important thing."

Ottawa has lost four of its last five games but is 1-1 under interim head coach Bob Dyce. The Redblacks are 0-8 at home this season however they've won four of their last five road contests, their best run since winning five of six in 2016.

The Redblacks are definitely banged up. Returner DeVonte Dedmond (thigh), defensive back Patrick Levels (ankle), receivers Jaelon Acklin (head/shoulder) and Canadian Tevaun Smith (ribs) and running back William Powell (shoulder) all won't play.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound Acklin is Ottawa's receiving leader (75 catches, 1,169 yards, two TDs) after spending his first two CFL seasons with Hamilton. He had six receptions for 118 yards and a TD in July, his first game against his former team.

Redblacks defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV has a CFL-high 15 sacks, including seven in his last six games. He's attempting to become the first Ottawa player to lead the league in sacks since Angelo Snipes had 20 in 1992.

Hamilton will be without running back Wes Hills (thigh), who has run for 303 yards on 56 carries (5.4-yard average) in his last four games. The Ticats are 3-2 and have averaged 97 rushing yards in the five contests Hills has played, compared to 79 yards in the other 11 contests.

Veteran Don Jackson replaces Hills on Friday night.

"It's why we have two running backs around, we feel like we have two starters," said Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer. "For the past couple of years we've rotated a couple of backs in there.

"Don will be up and he'll do a great job for us."

Hamilton's defence will be bolstered by the return of veteran tackle Micah Johnson.

Steinauer is 5-0 versus Ottawa while Evans has won his three starts against the Redblacks.

Ottawa quarterback Caleb Evans needs one more rushing TD to tie the CFL single-season record for most by a quarterback. The mark of 14 was set in 1991 by Doug Flutie, then with the B.C. Lions, and tied in 2018 by Toronto's James Franklin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.