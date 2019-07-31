The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have placed receiver Brandon Banks on the one-game injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Banks has started all six games for the Tiger-Cats this season. He leads the league with 42 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two touchdowns on missed field goal returns.

Banks is a three-time CFL All-Star and was named a CFL Top Performer of the Month of June.

The Tiger-Cats will be playing their first game with quarterback Dane Evans as their starter on Thursday. Evans takes over after Jeremiah Masoli suffered a torn ACL last week, ending his season.