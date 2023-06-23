Hamilton Tiger-Cats veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was placed on the six-game injured list due to a lower-body injury on Friday, hours before they were set to host the Montreal Alouettes in their Week 3 home opener.

TSN Football Insider David Naylor notes that Mitchell is expected to be "fine" within a couple of weeks and that putting him on the injured list "protects the team cap-wise in the event Mitchell’s abductor injury lingers."

#Ticats have just announced that Bo Levi Mitchell has been moved to the six game injured list @CFLonTSN — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 23, 2023

On the @ticats putting Bo Levi Mitchell on the 6-game injured list: expectation is he should be fine within a couple of weeks. Putting him on 6-game protects the team cap-wise in the event Mitchell’s abductor injury lingers.#CFL #Ticats — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) June 23, 2023

After playing Montreal, Hamilton has a bye in Week 4 and are back on the field July 8 for a clash against the visiting Ottawa Redblacks.

Mitchell was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Toronto Argonauts after taking a hit and was slow to get up before walking gingerly to the medical tent. TSN's Matthew Scianitti added that Mitchell knelt at the sideline and felt his quad and hamstring area.

He later went to the team's locker room with an ice pack wrapped around his left quad and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Ticats also announced the signing of American quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who will be active behind starter Matthew Shiltz for Friday's game.

Against the Argos, the 33-year-old Mitchell completed 16 passes for 158 yards and two end zone interceptions prior to his exit. Shiltz entered the game and completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Mitchell is in his first season with the Tiger-Cats after the team acquired his rights in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

Mitchell played 10 seasons for the Stampeders, winning Grey Cup titles and Grey Cup MVP honours in 2014 and 2018.

The native Texan played in 18 games for the Stampeders last season, completing 160 passes for 2,010 yards and nine touchdowns.