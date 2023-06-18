Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell left Sunday's game against the Toronto Argonauts with an injury and was replaced by Matthew Shiltz.

Mitchell was hit in the endzone in the fourth quarter and was slow to get up before walking gingerly to the medical tent. TSN's Matthew Scianitti adds that the veteran QB kneeled at the sideline and felt his quad and hamstring area.

He later went to the team's locker room with an ice pack wrapped around his left quad and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Tiger-Cats were down 22-6 at the time of Mitchell's injury.