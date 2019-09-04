TORONTO — Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans and wide receiver Bralon Addison and Toronto wide receiver Derel Walker are the CFL top performers for Week 12.

Evans completed 31-of-37 passes (83.8 per cent) for 442 yards for two touchdowns and ran in another to lead the Tiger-Cats to a 38-27 comeback victory over visiting Toronto on Monday.

Addison was Evans' favourite target in the win, catching both of the quarterback's TD strikes and pulling down 11 total passes for 167 yards.

Walker notched his first career 200-plus-yard receiving game, making nine receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns.