The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signings of American quarterbacks Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman on Sunday.

Shiltz, 29, dressed in 11 games, including three starts, for the Montreal Alouettes in 2021, completing 49 of 78 pass attempts for 760 yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions along with eight carries for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The 6-2, 205-pound native of St. Charles, Illinois, began his CFL career in 2017 and appeared in 50 games for the Alouettes over four seasons.

Newman, 24, spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-4, 230 pound native of Graham, North Carolina played 21 games over three seasons (2016-19) at Wake Forest University after redshirting his freshman year.

As a Demon Deacon he completed 306 of 506 passes for 3,959 yards, 35 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions also adding 245 carries for 826 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. Following his three seasons at Wake Forest, Newman transferred to the University of Georgia in 2020 but opted out of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.