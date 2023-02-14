Als scoop up some value additions to start free agency

HAMILTON — They've been quiet on the first day of free agency but it's been a productive start for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Early on Tuesday, the CFL club had yet to formally announce any signings. But CFL sources requesting anonymity said the Ticats have deals in place with linebacker Jameer Thurman, defensive linemen Casey Sayles and Kwaku Boateng, running back James Butler and receiver Duke Williams.

Boateng is a Canadian while the other four are Americans.

The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman spent the last four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. Last year, he had 73 tackles, one special-teams tackle, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Over 64 career regular-season games with Calgary, Thurman registered 269 defensive tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, six sacks and eight forced fumbles. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.

Sayles, 27, had 36 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 18 regular-season games last year with Winnipeg. The six-foot-four, 282-pounder registered 28 tackles and five sacks in 2021, his first season in the CFL.

Boateng suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during training camp last season with the Ottawa Redblacks. The six-foot-two, 257-pound Canadian had 82 tackles, 25 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 64 regular-season games over four seasons with the Edmonton Elks.

The five-foot-10, 210-pound Butler was the CFL's second-leading rusher last season with 1,060 yards (five-yard average) and seven TDs with the B.C. Lions. He also had 53 catches for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Williams had 29 catches for 480 yards and four TDs in eight games last year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Williams, 29, has registered 180 receptions for 3,059 yards and 20 TDs in 43 career regular-season games with the Riders and Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.