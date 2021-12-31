Brandon Banks is headed back to Steeltown.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that the 2019 CFL Most Outstanding Player will be returning to the team for 2021.

“Brandon’s body of work speaks for itself. He brings consistent production and excitement to the CFL, and has proven over the past three seasons that he is much more than the most dynamic returner,” said Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He has grown tremendously as a person and honed his craft immensely as a wide receiver. Because of his competitive nature and desire to work daily in practice, we believe he will continue to be a premier weapon that demands great respect week in and week out. Welcome back, Speedy!”

Banks was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player last season after leading the league in receiving with 112 receptions for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding another 283 yards and two touchdowns on missed field goal returns.

The Kansas State product has spent his entire CFL career with the Ticats, starring as both a receiver and kick returner.

Banks was also named the 2015 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and has been named a CFL All-Star four times (two on offence, two on special teams).

It will be the 33-year-old Banks' eighth season with the team.

“Hamilton is my second home and there is no team I’d rather play for than the Tiger-Cats,” Banks said in a statement. “I love the entire organization, from Caretaker Bob Young, to my coaches and teammates, and of course, the fans! We have unfinished business and I’m very happy to back.”