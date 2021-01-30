With Masoli signed, two key QB contracts remain unresolved ahead of free agency

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive back and kick returner Frankie Williams, who was named the CFL's outstanding special teams player in 2019.

Williams, 27, started at defensive back in 16 of 17 appearances for the Ticats in 2019.

He ranked second in the league in pass knockdowns (14) and compiled 50 defensive tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery.

Williams ranked among league leaders in numerous kick-return categories, including first in punt return yardage (949), punt returns of 30 yards or more (10) and average yards per kickoff (24.9).

The Purdue University product was named to the CFL's all-star team in 2019. Williams has played in 31 career games, including 22 starts at defensive back, over two seasons with Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021.