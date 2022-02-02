The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks to a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Brooks, 30, played 12 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering a league-leading five interceptions while also adding 23 total tackles, three pass knockdowns and one quarterback sack.

The defensive back was named a Canadian Football League All-Star for the first time in his career and a CFL East All-Star for the second time (2018, 21).

Brooks has played 58 games over four-year CFL Career with the Tiger-Cats (2017-21), logging 172 total tackles, two quarterback sacks, 12 interceptions and four forced fumbles.