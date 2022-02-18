The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed national wide receiver David Ungerer III, the team announced on Friday.

Ungerer, 26, played in all 14 games with the Ticats last season, catching 15 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. He also played on special teams, adding 10 punt returns for 85 yards and four kickoff returns for 79 yards.

The Pullman, Washington native was drafted by the Tiger-Cats in the second round (11th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.

In 24 career games, Ungerer has recorded 17 reception for 231 yards and one touchdown.