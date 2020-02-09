The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday the team has re-signed defensive back and kick returner Frankie Williams, just two days before the start of free agency.

Williams was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and a CFL All-Star finishing with 1,071 kick return yards, 949 punt return yards, and two combined return touchdowns.

On defence, the 26-year-old finished with 50 tackles and an interception.