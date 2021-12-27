The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed running backs Sean Thomas Erlington and Don Jackson to new contracts.

Over three seasons (2017-19), Thomas Erlington, 28, has played 32 regular season games with the Tiger-Cats recording 68 carries for 443 yards and a rushing touchdown, and 18 receptions for 286 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Montreal, Que. native had 33 carries for 224 yards, 11 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury July 4 against Montreal. Thomas Erlington was drafted in the eighth round (66th overall) by Hamilton at the 2017 CFL Draft.

Jackson, 26, inked a one-year deal with the Tiger-Cats on Feb. 11, 2020 after making 20 appearances with 19 starts over two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-19). With the Stampeders, Jackson registered 218 carries for 1,170 yards and five rushing touchdowns, while adding 44 receptions for 300 yards. He was a member of Calgary’s 2018 Grey Cup championship team.

The Sacramento, California native previously spent two seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2016-17), appearing in three games during the 2016 season and recording 10 carries for 32 yards.