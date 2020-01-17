The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed safety Tunde Adeleke to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Adeleke, 24, played 18 games in his first season with Hamilton, setting career highs in defensive tackles, total tackles, and interceptions, which earned him CFL and East Division All-Star honours for the first time.

The Ottawa, ON., native has played 48 games in his three-year CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders and Ticats, registering 97 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Adeleke was a member of the Stampeders 2018 Grey Cup winning team.