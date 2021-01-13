The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed two-time Canadian Football League All-Star offensive guard Brandon Revenberg, the club announced Wednesday.

Aside from being named an East Division and CFL All-Star for the second consecutive season in 2019, the 28-year-old Gran Valley State product was also named the Ticats' Most Outstanding Canadian.

“Brandon is not only a great player but an even better person,” Ticats Sr. Director of Personnel & Co-Manager of Football Operations Shawn Burke said. “Since being drafted by us he has established himself as one of the top guards in the league but also has the versatility to play any spot on the offensive line. We could not be happier that Brandon and his family have extended their commitment to our organization.”

Revenberg has yet to miss a game to injury in the four years since the Ticats selected him third overall in the 2016 CFL Draft.