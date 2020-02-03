HAMILTON — Rico Murray is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The veteran American defensive back re-signed with the CFL club Monday. Murray was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.

The 32-year-old Murray started all 18 regular-season games last season with Hamilton, registering 50 tackles, one special-teams tackle and two interceptions (one returned for TD). He also played in the Ticats' two playoff games, including their 33-12 Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg.

Murray has started 102-of-104 career regular-season CFL games with Hamilton (2013-16, 2019), Toronto (2017) and Ottawa (2018). He has also appeared in 13 playoff contests and five Grey Cup games, winning in '17.