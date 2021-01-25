HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks.

The 29-year-old started 17 regular-season games at defensive halfback for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, tying a career-high with 57 defensive tackles and adding one special teams tackle, one quarterback sack, two interceptions, seven pass knockdowns and one tackle for loss.

The five-foot-10, 200-pound Miami native also suited up in both of the Ticats' 2019 playoff games, including a 33-12 loss to Winnipeg in the Grey Cup.

Brooks has played in 46 games with the Tiger-Cats over three CFL seasons, accumulating 147 defensive tackles, two special-teams tackles, 18 pass knockdowns, seven interceptions and four forced fumbles.

He was named an East Division all-star in 2018.

GAINEY STAYS IN GREEN AND WHITE

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old played all 18 regular-season games for the Riders in 2019 and had 56 a career-high defensive tackles along with two interceptions.

Over eight CFL seasons with Hamilton, Montreal and Saskatchewan, Gainey has played in 114 career games and made 272 defensive tackles, 34 special teams tackles, one sack, 20 interceptions, four touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

Gainey was a CFL all-star and the Riders' nominee for most outstanding defensive player in 2017. That year he became the first CFL player since 1986 and ninth all-time to record four interceptions in a single game, a 41-8 win over the B.C. Lions.

CUNNINGHAM RE-SIGNS WITH ALOUETTES

MONTREAL — The Alouettes have signed American receiver B.J. Cunningham to a one-year deal.

Cunningham is entering his sixth season with Montreal. He had 345 receiving yards and a touchdown on 27 catches in six games in 2019.

In his 63 career games with the Alouettes, the Westernville, Ohio native caught 236 passes, for 3,267 yards and 16 touchdowns.

REDBLACKS RE-SIGN KANNEH, TINDAL

OTTAWA — The Redblacks have shored up their secondary by re-signing defensive backs Abdul Kanneh and Corey Tindal Sr.

Kanneh had signed for a second stint with the Redblacks prior to the cancelled 2020 season.

He made his CFL debut with Ottawa in 2014 and made a game-saving fingertip tackle in the Redblacks' 2016 Grey Cup win over Calgary.

After spending 2017 in Hamilton, Kanneh played two seasons in Toronto. He had a career-high 70 defensive tackles in 2019 to go along with a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Tindal has played in 49 games over three seasons with the Redblacks, putting up 200 defensive tackles, eight tackles on special teams, three sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

STAMPEDERS SIGN 10

CALGARY — The Stampeders have bolstered their roster with 10 signings.

The club announced Monday that it has signed defensive back Corrion Ballard, receiver George Campbell, defensive back Greg Ducre, defensive back Trae Elston, offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones, receiver Malik Henry, linebacker Tray Matthews, defensive lineman Jarrell Owens, linebacker Shaydon Philip and receiver/returner Sean Riley.

Of that group, only Ducre has prior CFL experience. He played two games for the Montreal Alouettes in 2018.

All the new signings are American except Philip, a native of St. Albert., Alta. Philip played three seasons at the University of Alberta and suited up with the Edmonton Huskies junior football squad in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.