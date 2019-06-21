Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Luke Tasker was placed on the one-game injured list and will miss Saturday's game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Tasker didn't play all of the Tiger-Cats' Week 1 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders after taking a hard hit late in the first half of the game.

Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said Tasker missing the contest is more of a precautionary move.

“It’s not a do or die game,” Steinauer told reporters. “We know what Luke brings to the table. If push came to shove, he probably could go but at this point in the year it’s just not worth it for us. Not a heavy level of concern, either from the medical side or from the coaching staff side.”

Tasker finished Week 1 with four receptions for 30 yards. Jaelon Acklin will replace Tasker in the starting lineup.