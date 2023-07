The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they have released Canadian offensive lineman Alex Fontana.

Fontana started seven games at centre for the Tiger-Cats in 2022, but did not make any appearances for the team this season.

The 28-year-old Toronto native was originally selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks.

Fontana dressed in 18 regular-season games during his rookie season.