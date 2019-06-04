The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have released Canadian receiver Shamawd Chambers as well as two offensive linemen, international Avery Jordan and national Everton Williams.

A former first round draft pick, Chambers was in his third season with the Tiger-Cats but missed all of last year due to a torn ACL. The Ticats have a number of national receivers on their roster, including starter Mike Jones and 2019 second round draft pick David Ungerer.

Jordan was in his second season with the Ticats but the team signed national offensive tackle Chris Van Zeyl and last year's starting right tackle, Ryker Mathews, returned to the team after a brief stint with the NFL's New England Patriots earlier this year.