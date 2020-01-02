The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Bralon Addision so he can pursue opportunities in the National Football League.

Addison, 26, played 16 games at wide receiver for the Ticats and had an outstanding season, ranking fourth in receptions (95), fifth in yards (1,236) and sixth in touchdowns (seven). He was named to the All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

Last season was Addision's second with the Ticats after attending college at Oregon.

He is a native of Missouri City, Tex.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Eskimos also announced that defensive lineman Nick Usher has been released to pursue NFL opportunities.