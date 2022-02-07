HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian running backs Sean Thomas Erlington and Maleek Irons on Monday.

Thomas Erlington, 29, started eight of the 12 regular-season games he played last season. The five-foot-nine, 217-pound Montreal native ran 70 times for 356 yards (5.1-yard average) and four TDs while adding 20 catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Irons, 25, of Chilliwack, B.C., appeared in 11 regular-season games last season. The six-foot, 230pound Irons ran 23 times for 113 yards (4.9-yard average) while adding eight receptions for 57 yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.