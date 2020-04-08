The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American wide receiver Papi White on Wednesday.

White, 23, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2019 and then joined Tennessee Titans in July, spending the first month of the 2019 season on the team’s practice squad.

The 5-9, 170-pound receiver appeared in 43 games from 2014 to 2018 at Ohio University, finishing as the program’s all-time leader in career receiving yards with 2,620.