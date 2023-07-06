The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday they have signed Canadian fullback Myles Manalo and released American wide receiver and returner Lio’Undre Gallimore.

Manalo, 24, has suited up in 12 games over his two seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2021-22) and opened the season with the club earlier this year. The 6-foot-2 , 230-pound native of Burlington, Ont., was originally selected with the 54th overall pick in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft out of Western University.

After beginning his career has a linebacker, Manalo transitioned to fullback towards the end of last season.

Gallimore, 24, returned a punt for a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Miami Gardens, Fla., native and product of Valdosta State University returned five punts for 30 yards and six kickoffs for 151 yards in the regular season.