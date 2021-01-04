HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed defensive end Julian Howsare to a contract extension through the 2022 season and re-signed Lorenzo Mauldin IV, another defensive end, to a one-year deal.

Howsare, 28, appeared in 18 regular-season games in 2019 (10 starts). The six-foot-three, 255-pound defensive lineman had 22 tackles, four special-teams tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high six quarterback sacks.

Mauldin, 28, appeared in 11 regular season games with one start in 2019. He had seven tackles, seven special-teams tackles and three sacks.

Both players are American.