The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signing of American offensive lineman Korren Kirven on Thursday.

Kirven, 27, was in the National Football League on the practice roster of the Dallas Cowboys (2018), Carolina Panthers (2018), New York Jets (2017-18), Cleveland Brown (2017) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017). He also spent time with the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks in 2020.

The 6-5, 320-pound Lynchburg, VA., native played in 21 games over his four years at the University of Alabama (2012-16) and was a member of the Crimson Tide's 2015 National Championship team.