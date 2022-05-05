23m ago
Tiger-Cats sign National Champion OL Kirven
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signing of American offensive lineman Korren Kirven on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Adding championship pedigree to the roster 🏆— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 5, 2022
We've signed 🇺🇸 OL Korren Kirven (@CrimsonTide85)
Kirven, 27, was in the National Football League on the practice roster of the Dallas Cowboys (2018), Carolina Panthers (2018), New York Jets (2017-18), Cleveland Brown (2017) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017). He also spent time with the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks in 2020.
The 6-5, 320-pound Lynchburg, VA., native played in 21 games over his four years at the University of Alabama (2012-16) and was a member of the Crimson Tide's 2015 National Championship team.