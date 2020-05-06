Tiger-Cats select OL Woodmansey with fifth overall pick

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the team has signed two defensive players, linebacker Kyle Wilson and defensive end Ronheen Bingham.

Wilson spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL, appearing in five games in 2018 and registering four tackles.

Bingham comes to the Tiger-Cats from Arkansas State, where he played two seasons and was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.