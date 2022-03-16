The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Sterling Johnson, the team announced on Wednesday.

Johnson, 24, most recently attended rookie camp with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He also attended training camp with the New York Jets after being signed by the team as an undrafted free agent.

The Clayton, North Carolina native played 23 games over two seasons at Coastal Carolina University from 2018-19, registering 65 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two blocked field goals. Johnson played three seasons at the University of Clemson from 2016-18, registering 14 tackles and two sacks. He was a member of Clemson's National Championship team in 2016.