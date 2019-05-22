Up Next

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed international wide receiver Justin Sumpter, the team announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams but was waived last week.

He played 43 games over four seasons at Kennesaw State University registering 111 catches for 1,989 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.

The Tiger-Cats also announced the release of national receiver Mitch O'Connor.