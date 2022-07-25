Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said Monday that linebacker Simoni Lawrence and wide receiver Lemar Durant have both been taken off the six-game injured list and are practicing with the team on Monday.

Offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl did not practice. Colin Kelly was moved to right tackle in his place.

Lawrence, 33, was placed on the injured list on July 16 with a groin injury, prior to the Ticats' Week 6 matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks. The 10-year CFL veteran recorded 19 defensive tackles in four games prior to the injury. Lawrence has played 131 games with the Tiger-Cats and is the franchise leader with 628 total tackles.

Durant, 29, was placed on the injured list on May 30. He was signed as a free agent prior to the season after being released by the BC Lions. Durant played in eight games with BC last season, recording 24 receptions for 263 yards. In 74 career games with the Lions and Calgary Stampeders, the veteran has caught 183 passes for 2,353 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Tiger-Cats are 1-5 and sit third in the Eastern Division. They will take on the Montreal Alouettes in Week 8.