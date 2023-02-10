Veteran defensive lineman Ted Laurent is sticking around in Steeltown.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the re-signing of the 35-year-old Montreal native on Friday.

"Ted is an exceptional person who offers value on the field as a force in the middle of our defence and brings a tremendous veteran presence to our locker room," Ticats head coach and president Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. "We are pleased that Ted and his family have decided to stay in Hamilton."

A two-time CFL All-Star, Laurent is set for a ninth season in Hamilton and 12th overall after having spent the first two years of his career with Edmonton.

Appearing in 17 games in 2022, Laurent recorded nine defensive tackles, a forced fumble and two sacks.

A product of Ole Miss, Laurent has 50 sacks in 172 career CFL games.