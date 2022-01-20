Tunde Adeleke is staying in Steeltown.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the re-signing of the 26-year-old defensive back to a two-year deal.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Ottawa, Adeleke appeared in 12 games for the Ticats last season. The Carleton product recorded 44 defensive tackles, two sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Over the course of his four-year CFL career, Adeleke has played in the Grey Cup in all four seasons with the first two coming with the Calgary Stampeders and the last two with the Ticats.

Adeleke won the Grey Cup in 2018 as a member of the Stamps