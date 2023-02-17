Chris Edwards is heading down the QEW.

The Grey Cup champion defensive back has left the Toronto Argonauts for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

A 30-year-old native of Detroit, Edwards appeared in 13 games for the Boatmen last season, recording 37 tackles, two interceptions, two touchdowns and a forced fumble.

The Idaho product was a CFL All-Star in 2021.

Edwards is set to enter his sixth CFL season, having also spent time with the BC Lions and Edmonton.

Edwards, who has also featured as a kick returner, previously spent time on NFL rosters with the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.