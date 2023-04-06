The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday that wide receiver Darren Flutie will be the 26th person added to the team's Wall of Honour.

The ceremony for the Canadian Football Hall of Famer will be held at halftime during a visit from the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 17.

“Darren Flutie’s work ethic, determination and exceptional pass-catching ability embodied exactly what it means to be an all-time Hamilton Tiger-Cat.” Ticats owner Bob Young said in a statement. “He is one of the best receivers to ever put on a black and gold jersey and it’s only fitting that he’ll take his place on the Wall of Honour, alongside 25 other legendary Tiger-Cats.”

The younger brother of quarterback Doug Flutie, Flutie spent 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, with the last five of them played with the Ticats from 1998 to 2002.

In his time with the Ticats, the Boston College product was named a CFL All-Star in 1999, the same season in which the Ticats defeated the Calgary Stampeders 32-21 to win the 87th Grey Cup in Vancouver.

"I am truly humbled and honoured to be added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour alongside 25 other incredibly deserving men, including my 1999 Grey Cup teammates Joe Montford, Rob Hitchcock and Danny McManus.” Flutie said in a statement. “I want to thank caretaker Bob Young and the rest of the Tiger-Cats ownership group, my teammates, coaches and the incredibly passionate Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans.”

Flutie, who also won a Grey Cup in Edmonton in 1994, appeared in 195 CFL games and recorded 14,359 yards on 972 receptions with 66 touchdowns over his career with the Ticats, Edmonton and BC Lions.

He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2007.