Ticats' Addison to work out for NFL's Vikings

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Bralon Addison has a workout scheduled with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings this week, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Addison had a breakout campaign in 2019, being named a CFL All-Star after finishing the season 95 receptions for 1,236 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 26-year-old has played in Hamilton the past two seasons, and has 139 receptions for 1,349 yards and eight touchdowns in 20 games in the CFL.