The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday that they have added five Americans to the roster, including running back Wes Hills, wide receivers Tim White and Jonathan Duhart, offensive lineman Scottie Dill and defensive end Nate Harvey.

Hills, 25, played one game in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions in 2019, registering 10 carries for 21 yards and two rushing touchdowns, He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

White, 26, played three NFL games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

Duhart, 24, spent time the NFL’s Detroit Lions after originally signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in May 2019.

Dill 24, signed with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Memphis.

Harvey, 24, signed with the NFL's New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived in 2020 after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in mini camp.