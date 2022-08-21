NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored twice in the first half and Nashville SC rolled to a 4-0 victory over FC Dallas on Sunday.

It took Mukhtar just five minutes to find the net for the first time. Jacob Shaffelburg stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal — his first of the season — in the 26th minute and Mukhtar notched his brace in the 33rd to send Nashville (9-9-9) into halftime with a 3-0 lead.

Mukhtar is second in the league with 16 goals this season, two behind Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi in the race for the Golden Boot.

Dave Romney capped the scoring for Nashville in the 72nd minute with his third goal.

Joe Willis never faced a shot on goal in posting a clean sheet for Nashville. Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas (11-8-9).

Nashville came in having lost two straight at home for the first time in club history. The team is 2-4-2 in its last eight home matches after losing just twice in its first 35 (including playoffs).

