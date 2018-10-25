A day after leaving the Houston Rockets' 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz early with tightness in his thigh, reigning NBA MVP James Harden underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a Grade 1-plus hamstring strain that will sideline him for the next two games.

Harden, 29, will miss Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and Tuesday night's contest with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Harden scored 29 points in Wednesday night's loss, but left for the locker room with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

''It's nothing serious, nothing serious,'' Harden said after Wednesday night's game. ''It's not close to last year [when he missed seven games with a hamstring injury]. Just being cautious."

In four games this season, Harden is averaging 28.5 points on .468 shooting, 9.0 assists and 6.3 boards in 36.0 minutes a night.

The team also had injury updates on James Ennis and Nene Hilario.

Ennis, like Harden, incurred a hamstring strain on Sunday against the Clippers. He will also miss the next two games and will be reevaluated then.

Nene underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a calf strain. He will be sidelined for the next two weeks and will be reevaluated at that point.