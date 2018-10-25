A day after leaving the Houston Rockets' 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz early with tightness in his thigh, reigning NBA MVP James Harden will undergo an MRI later on Thursday.

Harden is getting an MRI today. D’Antoni says “it’s probably closer to a strain than just tightness.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 25, 2018

"It's probably closer to a strain than just tightness," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

As such, Harden, 29, is unlikely to feature in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden scored 29 points in the loss, but left for the locker room with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

''It's nothing serious, nothing serious,'' Harden said after Wednesday night's game. ''It's not close to last year [when he missed seven games with a hamstring injury]. Just being cautious."

In four games this season, Harden is averaging 28.5 points on .468 shooting, 9.0 assists and 6.3 boards in 36.0 minutes a night.