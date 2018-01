Harding Racing confirmed they will run the full IndyCar schedule next season with driver Gabby Chaves.

Chaves raced with Harding last year in IndyCar on a part-time schedule, entering three races.

The 24-year-old Colombian finished ninth at the Indy 500, fifth at the Texas Motor Speedway, and 15th at Pocono.

With Chaves and Harding’s confirmation, IndyCar will have 22 full-time entrants next season.