Harding to field rookies O'Ward and Herta in IndyCar in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta and Patricio O'Ward will move up to the IndyCar Series in 2019 as drivers for Harding Steinbrenner Racing.

Harding Racing is owned by Indianapolis businessman Mike Harding and just completed its first IndyCar Series season. Herta and O'Ward made their IndyCar debuts in last weekend's finale at Sonoma Raceway.

Steinbrenner Racing had teamed with Andretti Autosport in Indy Lights competition with Herta as its driver. George Michael Steinbrenner IV owns Steinbrenner Racing.

O'Ward won nine races and nine poles on his way to this year's Indy Lights championship. The 19-year-old Mexican finished ninth in his IndyCar debut.

Herta won four races and finished second behind O'Ward in the Lights standings. The 18-year-old American is the son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta and finished 20th for Harding at Sonoma.

