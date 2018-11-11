REGINA — Andrew Harris ran in a fourth quarter touchdown as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-18 in the West Division semifinal.

Winnipeg will travel to Calgary next week to face the Stampeders in the West final with the winner earning a Grey Cup berth.

Harris finished the game with 19 carries for 153 yards and Matt Nichols threw a touchdown to Drew Wolitarsky.

Brandon Bridge completed 12-of-22 passes for 100 yards in the loss. He also carried the ball five times for 86 yards.

Bridge started in place of Zach Collaros, who was scratched pre-game despite passing concussion protocol and practising all week.

The Bombers hadn't won a playoff game since the 2011 East Division final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Winnipeg last faced the Stampeders in the post-season during the 2001 Grey Cup, which they lost. The Bombers also hadn't beat Saskatchewan in the playoffs was the 1965 West Division semifinal.

Harris's touchdown run came a few plays after he rushed for 37 yards to give Winnipeg good field position.

Nick Marshall scored Saskatchewan's first touchdown of the game by running in from one yard out with under three minutes left. A two-point conversion was unsuccessful.

The Roughriders struggled to get much going on offence with Collaros out of the lineup. He was hit in Saskatchewan's regular season finale on Oct. 27 against B.C. after taking a hit late in the first quarter.

Justin Medlock put the Blue Bombers up 16-12 with a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with three field goals.

Bridge used his legs for a pair of first-down runs late in the third quarter but it ended in a 27-yard field goal from Lauther. Bridge, a Toronto native, was the first Canadian quarterback to start a CFL playoff game since Gerry Dattilio in 1984.

Brett Lauther cut the deficit to 13-9 before the half with a field goal from 34 yards. He converted on all four field-goal attempts.

Kevin Fogg intercepted Bridge midway through the second quarter to kill a solid drive for the Riders.

The Bombers used the turnover to score their first touchdown of the game as Nichols connected with Wolitarsky for a 20-yard score. Nichols completed 16-of-22 passes for 169 yards.

Bridge ran for 31 yards on the third play of the game which set up a 33-yard field goal from Brett Lauther. Lauther booted a 16-yard field goal on Saskatchewan's second possession.

Justin Medlock responded with a 36-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 6-3. He then tied the game at 6-6 with a 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

