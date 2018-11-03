DENVER — Gary Harris scored 20 points and Malik Beasley and Mason Plumlee hit key 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter flurry, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 103-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Jamal Murray scored 19 for Denver, which won its fourth straight.

Jae Crowder scored 21 points off the bench for Utah, which has lost three straight.

The Jazz got a scare when guard Donovan Mitchell left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. Mitchell, who finished with 16 points, missed Friday night's loss to Memphis with a right hamstring injury. He was helped off favouring his left leg, but returned a few minutes later.

Denver's Nikola Jokic flirted with a triple-double, but finished three points shy of the mark. He had a season-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds. He finished with seven points and has scored just 11 in the last two games combined, but Denver has won both.

The Jazz led 77-71 early in the fourth quarter but missed seven straight shots as Denver took control. Beasley's 3-pointer gave the Nuggets a 79-77 lead and Plumlee beat the shot clock with another 3-pointer in front of his bench that increased the lead to five.

Utah missed seven straight shots during a 24-3 run by Denver that turned a six-point deficit into a 95-80 lead.

Denver outscored the Jazz 35-15 in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Alec Burks missed his third straight game with a chip fracture in his left hand. He has not played in the last four games. ... Favours played 19 minutes despite dealing with left knee soreness. He finished with 12 points.

Nuggets: Denver started the 1976-77 season 8-0, the first season it was in the NBA. ... The Nuggets have held four of their opponents to below 100 points. They've won all four games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Nuggets: Host the Boston Celtics on Monday.

