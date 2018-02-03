LOS ANGELES — Tobias Harris scored 24 points in his Clippers debut, leading Los Angeles to a 113-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Danilo Gallinari also had 24 points, Lou Williams added 21 points and six assists, and Montrezl Harrell scored 14 to help the Clippers win for the third time in four games.

Zach LaVine lhad 21 points and nine rebounds to led six Bulls players scoring in double figures in their sixth straight loss.

Chicago missed its first seven field goals of the game and finished shooting 36.1 per cent.

Harris, Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic came to the Clippers on Monday in the trade that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit.

Center DeAndre Jordan, also rumoured to be in trade conversations, led the Clippers with 16 rebounds but scored only three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

The Bulls never led, but remained within striking distance throughout most of the game. The Clippers outscored Chicago in the paint, 52-36.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg said newly acquired Omer Asik, Jameer Nelson and Tony Allen did not suit up because they had yet to take their physicals. ... Sent an assistant trainer to Chicago to check on the progress of G Kris Dunn (concussion). Said Hoiberg: "He's still on the concussion protocol. As he continues to feel better, hopefully he can cross off the steps to get out of it. Then he'll need a couple of practices before he's cleared." ... F Lauri Markkanen remained home for the birth of his first child but Hoiberg said he may rejoin the team for their next game in Sacramento.

Clippers: C Doc Rivers said G Austin Rivers (right ankle) should return when the team starts to play seven consecutive road games on Feb. 9. He's missed 17 games with what was originally called a strained Achilles.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Sacramento on Monday night to close a three-game trip. Chicao lost to the Kings by one in the home opener that saw the lead traded 22 times.

Clippers: Host Dallas on Monday night.

