James Harrison is active for the New England Patriots against the New York Jets for the regular-season finale Sunday after being signed following his release by Pittsburgh.

The Patriots have clinched a first-round bye, but can still get home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Jets.

Jets defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson is inactive for the third straight week, likely ending his tenure with the team. Coach Todd Bowles, who got a contract extension this week, benched Wilkerson for being late to a team meeting.

New England is down to one healthy running back in Dion Lewis along with fullback James Develin. James White (ankle), RB Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) are out against the Jets.

The Steelers are giving several starters the day off against the winless Cleveland Browns despite having a shot at home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey and defensive end Cam Heyward are healthy but inactive for Pittsburgh.

Landry Jones will start in place of Roethlisberger with Stevan Ridley taking Bell's spot in the backfield.

The Steelers have already clinched a first-round bye. To earn home-field advantage, they need to beat Cleveland and have New England lose to the New York Jets.

Defensive back Coty Sensabaugh is also inactive for Pittsburgh. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss his second straight game while recovering from a left calf injury.

Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss a regular-season game for the first time in his five-year career because of a calf injury. He played the first 79.

Hopkins has 96 catches and entered Week 17 second in the NFL with 1,378 yards receiving.

Chicago will be without two starting offensive linemen, right tackle Bobby Massie and left guard Josh Sitton, against Minnesota, which has the NFL's top-ranked defence. The Vikings are missing their starting centre, Pat Elflein, for the second time in four games because of a shoulder injury.

Philadelphia cornerback Sidney Jones, a second-round pick who hasn't played this season following surgery before the draft, was active and expected to play against Dallas. Jones hasn't played since Washington's bowl game last Dec. 31. Jones sustained an Achilles tendon injury in March.

Inactives for Sunday's early games:

___

NY JETS-NEW ENGLAND

Jets: RT Brandon Shell (concussion), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs/foot), DB Rashard Robinson, OLB Freddie Bishop, WR Lucky Whitehead, NT Deon Simon, DE Muhammad Wilkerson

Patriots: RB James White (ankle), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), RB Mike Gillislee (knee) DL Alan Branch (knee), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), OL Cole Croston, LB David Harris.

___

CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, G Geoff Gray, FB Danny Vitale, C Marcus Martin, WR Matt Hazel, TE Matt Lengel, LB Jeremy Cash

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Antonio Brown (calf), CB Coty Sensabaugh, RG David DeCastro, C Maurkice Pouncey, DE Cam Heyward

___

HOUSTON-INDIANAPOLIS

Texans: QB Josh Johnson, WR DeAndre Hopkins (calf), WR DeAndrew White, RB Jordan Todman (shoulder), LB LaTroy Lewis (shoulder), OL Kendall Lamm Q(concussion), OL Jeff Allen (concussion).

Colts: QB Brad Kaaya, WR Donte Moncrief (ankle), TE Jason Vander Laan (concussion), OL Mark Glowinski, DT Caraun Reid, OL Denzelle Good (knee), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle).

___

CHICAGO-MINNESOTA

Bears: DE Rashaad Coward, S Deiondre' Hall, RT Bobby Massie, RB Taquan Mizzell, QB Mark Sanchez, TE Adam Shaheen, LG Josh Sitton

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, CB Tramaine Brock, RB Mack Brown, C Pat Elflein, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen

___

GREEN BAY-DETROIT

Packers: CB Damarious Randall (knee), WR Davante Adams, WR Jordy Nelson, TE Richard Rodgers, G Jahri Evans, RB Aaron Jones, LB Chris Odom.

Lions: CB Nevin Lawson (concussion), RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, OT Brian Mihalik, TE Michael Roberts, DT Rodney Coe, WR Jace Billingsley.

___

DALLAS-PHILADELPHIA

Cowboys: WR Cole Beasley, RB Rod Smith, LB Tre'von Johnson, OG Kadeem Edwards, TE Blake Jarwin, DE Benson Mayowa, DL David Irving.

Eagles: RB Jay Ajayi, DE Derek Barnett, LB Nigel Bradham, DE Brandon Graham, DT Tim Jernigan, S Rodney McLeod, CB Jalen Mills.

___

WASHINGTON-NY GIANTS

Redskins: WR Robert Davis, S DeAngelo Hall, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Zach Brown, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney and NT Ziggy Hood.

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram, QB Geno Smith, DE Avery Moss, LB Akeem Ayers, G Damien Mama and OT Ereck Flowers. With Bobby Hart waived-injured on Saturday and Flowers (groin).

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL