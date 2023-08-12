MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane could make a quick debut for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday after he was named on the bench.

On the same day he was confirmed as signing for Bayern, Kane might get his first minutes as a substitute in the season-opening game between Bundesliga champion Bayern and last season's German Cup winner Leipzig.

Kane greeted the crowd during the pre-game warmups. He has been given the No. 9 shirt at Bayern, the number previously worn by Robert Lewandowski. The 18-year-old French forward Mathys Tel is set to start Saturday's game in Kane's place.

Victory would give Kane the first trophy of his career after near-misses in the Premier League and Champions League at Tottenham. The Super Cup generally isn't considered a major competition.

“First run out. Feeling good. Looking forward to the game later,” Kane posted on social media earlier after his first training session with the Bayern team.

DORTMUND BEATS PART-TIMERS

While Kane was stealing the show in Munich, Bayern's title rival Borussia Dortmund started its season with a 6-1 win over fourth-tier Schott Mainz's team of part-time players in the first round of the German Cup. Sébastien Haller scored twice for Dortmund and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer had a goal on his debut after signing from Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 in coach Xabi Alonso's first game since extending his contract. Werder Bremen lost 3-2 to third-tier Viktoria Cologne on an added-time goal after playing with 10 men following Amos Pieper's 11th-minute red card. Stuttgart beat Balingen 4-0 and Mainz won 1-0 against Elversberg.

Top-division teams cannot play each other in the first round of the German Cup and must play away at lower-division clubs. Bayern and Leipzig's Super Cup commitments mean they won't play their first-round German Cup games until late September.

