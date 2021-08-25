Harry Kane has put an end to transfer rumours. At least for now.

The Spurs striker tweeted Wednesday morning he will be "staying at Tottenham this summer."

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," Kane wrote. "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted to having interest in Kane earlier this month but said that his club was powerless should Spurs refuse to play ball.

"We are interested in him but if Spurs don't want to negotiate then there is nothing more to say," said Guardiola. "If they want to, we will try, that is all. He's a player for Tottenham and if they don't want to negotiate then it's finished. If they are open to negotiation, Manchester City and all the clubs in the world want to try to sign him."

Spurs were believed to be asking for £160 million for the England captain earlier this summer, which City was unwilling to meet.