Team Mike McEwen have found their replacement for Jonathan Beuk for the Ontario Tankard later this month.

The Toronto-based rink announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Joey Hart - the son of Brier and world champion Richard Hart - will serve as the team's lead for provincial playdowns, scheduled to take place in Port Elgin, Ont., from Jan. 23-29.

Team Mike McEwen is excited to announce two new additions to our team for Ontario Provincials. Father-son duo Richard Hart and Joey Hart will join us, with Richard as coach and Joey in the lead position. pic.twitter.com/NhzFaY7H3w — Team Mike McEwen (@TeamMcEwen) January 18, 2023

Both Harts will join the squad for provincials as Richard will coach. The 54-year-old is best known for winning the silver medal alongside Mike Harris at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano - the first time curling was featured at the Games - and his years throwing third stones for Glenn Howard. The Howard rink made five appearances in the Tim Hortons Brier final from 2006 to 2011, winning once in 2007. They also won the World Men's Curling Championship in Edmonton that season.

Joey, 25, served as an alternate on Team Howard at the 2016 Canadian championship in the nation's capital.

Parting Ways with Beuk

Team McEwen, who are in their first-year as a foursome, were in need of a new front end player after announcing they had parted ways with Beuk last week.

"After much thought and careful consideration, Team Mike McEwen has decided to part ways with Jonathan Beuk," the team said on Jan. 12. "This decision was far from easy, but we felt this was the best step forward given the need to focus on upcoming provincials."

"Creating a new team is always challenging, and we have nothing but the utmost respect and appreciation for Jonathan as a competitor, as a teammate, and most importantly, as a person. We wish Jonathan all the best in the future, both on and off the ice."

Team Mike McEwen Update:



After much thought and careful consideration, Team Mike McEwen has decided to part ways with Jonathan Beuk.



This decision was far from easy, but we felt this was the best step forward given the need to focus on upcoming provincials. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aCgzZkJlh0 — Team Mike McEwen (@TeamMcEwen) January 12, 2023

Team McEwen, featuring Ryan Fry at third and Brent Laing at second, have posted a 20-20 record this season and have yet to make a final in nine events. They are currently ranked 17th in Canada.

Prior to this season, the 42-year-old McEwen had spent his entire curling career in Manitoba, but joined this Ontario rink as an import during an off-season of drastic roster movement.

The Ontario Tankard will feature teams led by John Epping, Glenn Howard, Michael Fournier and Landan Rooney.