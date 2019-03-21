CHICAGO — Carter Hart made 40 saves and James van Reimsdyk snapped a tie in the third period, helping the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Thursday night.

Corban Knight also scored as Philadelphia picked up a sorely needed victory after dropping three of four. The Flyers (36-30-8) are trying to stay in the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Van Reimsdyk picked up his sixth goal in the last five games on a backhand at 9:50. Sean Couturier had a hand in van Reimsdyk's 26th goal with a well-placed screen in front of Corey Crawford.

Philadelphia forward Ryan Hartman was whistled for holding at 11:08, but the Flyers didn't allow a shot on goal on the ensuing power play. Couturier then put it away with an empty-netter with 1:14 left.

Chicago (32-31-10) missed out on a chance to gain ground in the race for the second wild card out West. Erik Gustafsson scored, and Crawford made 25 stops.

The Blackhawks scored first when Gustafsson made a move in the right circle and beat Hart on the glove side 10:39 into the first period. It was the 15th goal of the season for the defenceman, who also scored during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Knight responded for the Flyers, skating up the slot and beating Crawford on the stick side at 15:43. It was the first goal for Knight since Jan. 5, 2016, for Florida at Buffalo and No. 4 for his career.

NOTES: Blackhawks F Drake Caggiula joined the team for its morning skate, but he missed his ninth consecutive game since he sustained a concussion against Anaheim on Feb. 27. ... Flyers F Michael Raffl was scratched due to an illness. D Philippe Myers returned to the lineup after he missed Tuesday night's 3-1 loss to Montreal with an illness. ... The NHL announced Thursday that the Flyers and Blackhawks will open next season in Prague on Oct. 4 as part of the league's Global Series. It's the third consecutive year the NHL is staging regular-season games in Europe and eighth overall.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.