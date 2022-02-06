LONDON (AP) — Teenager Harvey Elliott returned from five months out injured and scored his first Liverpool goal in a 3-1 victory over Cardiff in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Elliott produced a brilliant swivelled finish in front of the Kop in the 76th minute for Liverpool's third goal, capping the 18-year-old midfielder's recovery from a left ankle fracture dislocation.

Diogo Jota’s 15th goal of the season had made the breakthrough in the 53rd against the second-tier side, heading in a free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz was brought off the bench for his debut in the 58th — along with Elliott — following his arrival from Porto on Friday.

The Colombia international played a significant role in the decisive second goal for Takumi Minamino, seizing the ball off Perry Ng on the byline. Although Jota missed his cutback, Minamino did not, driving home under the body of goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in the 68th.

Cardiff substitute Rubin Colwill pulled one back in the 80th but Liverpool held on to set up a meeting with Norwich in the first week of March.

Following the draw on Sunday morning, the only other all-Premier League matchup in the fifth round is Southampton's home game against West Ham.

Premier League champion Manchester City will go to second-tier side Peterborough, which has reached the last 16 for the first time since 1986.

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking out Manchester United on Friday is a home match against Tottenham, European champion Chelsea will travel just north of London to Luton and Crystal Palace will host Stoke.

Holders Leicester continues its cup defense at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday with the winner hosting Huddersfield. Everton will be at home at Goodison Park against either Bournemouth or Boreham Wood, who play on Sunday night.

